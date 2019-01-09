Twenty women sneak into Kerala aiming to enter Vavar Mosque

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fresh trouble is brewing in Kerala, which is already feeling the heat following entry of two young women into the Sabarimala temple last week.

Twenty women of different ages from Tamil Nadu had reached the state to enter the Vavar Mosque at Erumeli. Though three of them were arrested by the Kozhinjampara Police on Monday, the location of the remaining 17 is still unknown. The members of fundamental outfit Hindu Makkal Katchi started their journey by splitting into various groups.

Higher police officers said if the women try to enter the mosque named after Vavar — considered as Lord Ayyappa’s trusted ally — it could lead to communal disturbances. “An inter-religious strife is the last thing we want to see in the state at this point of time,” said a senior Intelligence officer.The objective behind the women’s attempt is to protest against Supreme Court verdict, allowing young women to enter the shrine.

Police determined to nab the Tamil Nadu women

The police, however, are determined to nab the Tamil Nadu women before they reach Erumeli and have tightened security along all the seven paths through which one can reach the place. A senior police officer told Express they have indications the women might succeed in finding safe houses, including those of BJP-RSS workers in the hinterlands of the state, to recoup and then proceed to Erumeli. The apex court only covers the shrine and if the women try to enter the mosque, they will be arrested, said sources.