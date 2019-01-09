VS Achuthanandan comes out against economic reservation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM state chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan openly supported the Union Government’s move to bring in economic reservation, differences within the party over the same are out in the open.

Close on the heels of CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury terming it a poll plank, Communist veteran V S Achuthanandan too said reservation cannot be termed an economic programme. In a statement, VS accused the BJP of using reservation for vote bank politics.

A decision on introducing reservation to the economically weaker sections in general category should be taken only after country-wide discussions, said VS.

“Reservation should be viewed as a democratic right against social oppression and injustice against certain classes, denying them education and employment. The higher goal of social justice should be achieved through ideological debates.

However, the BJP has come up with the idea of 10 pc reservation to the poor in the forward castes, with the sole aim of making electoral gains. The BJP government’s decision is, in fact, against the very concept of reservation,” he said.

VS pointed out the PCM has never supported economic reservation which doesn’t go well with the concept of people’s democracy. When a similar decision was taken during the time of former PM A B Vajpayee, the CPM had exposed the real intentions behind the same, Achuthanandan said.