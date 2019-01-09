Wild elephant tramples Sabarimala pilgrim from Tamil Nadu to death

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: A devotee who on his way to Sabarimala through the traditional forest route was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Karimala at midnight on Tuesday.

According to Pamba Forest Range Officer M Ajeesh, the deceased was identified as Paramasivam, 35, a native of Palapatti East Street in Selam district in Tamil Nadu. His 10-year-old son escaped the attack.

The father-son duo came along with a 15-member pilgrim group and had started the journey two days ago. The incident took place on the forest route between Kariyilamthodu and Karimala around 3 km off Mukkuzhi.

The pilgrims were staying in a makeshift petty shop when a herd of elephants attacked the shop. They ran to a nearby shop in panic, but Paramasivam was unable to do so.

The forest officers, along with Ayyappa Seva Sangham workers, rushed to the spot with torches and scared off the herd. A badly injured Paramasivam was rushed to Mundakkayam Government Hospital but was declared dead on the way.

Range officer Ajeesh told Express that the dependents of the deceased will be provided with a compensation of Rs 10 lakh.

The Mukkuzhy - Kariyilamthodu forest path falls on the elephant path and elephants frequent the area. Though a herd has been staying in the area for the past one week, this is the first causality due to an elephant attack reported this year.