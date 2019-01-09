Home States Kerala

Wild elephant tramples Sabarimala pilgrim from Tamil Nadu to death

The pilgrims were staying in a makeshift petty shop when a herd of elephants attacked the shop.

Published: 09th January 2019 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Elephant

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: A devotee who on his way to Sabarimala through the traditional forest route was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Karimala at midnight on Tuesday.

According to Pamba Forest Range Officer M Ajeesh, the deceased was identified as Paramasivam, 35, a native of Palapatti East Street in Selam district in Tamil Nadu. His 10-year-old son escaped the attack.

The father-son duo came along with a 15-member pilgrim group and had started the journey two days ago. The incident took place on the forest route between Kariyilamthodu and Karimala around 3 km off Mukkuzhi.

The pilgrims were staying in a makeshift petty shop when a herd of elephants attacked the shop. They ran to a nearby shop in panic, but Paramasivam was unable to do so. 

The forest officers, along with Ayyappa Seva Sangham workers, rushed to the spot with torches and scared off the herd. A badly injured Paramasivam was rushed to Mundakkayam Government Hospital but was declared dead on the way.

Range officer Ajeesh told Express that the dependents of the deceased will be provided with a compensation of Rs 10 lakh.

The Mukkuzhy - Kariyilamthodu forest path falls on the elephant path and elephants frequent the area. Though a herd has been staying in the area for the past one week, this is the first causality due to an elephant attack reported this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Elephant attack Sabarimala Sabarimala pilgrim Pilgrim attacked by elephant wild elephant Ayyappa Seva Sangham Karimala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp