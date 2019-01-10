Case against 15 union members for attacking bank

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cantonment police have registered cases against 15 people, who could be identified, for ransacking the SBI treasury branch near the Secretariat. The bank manager’s cabin was attacked by the striking union members. The furniture, computer and the phone were damaged. The attack was in retaliation for opening the bank, situated at a stone’s throw from the Secretariat, despite being warned by the striking union members. All the cases have been taken under non-bailable offences. The stringent Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act has also been invoked.

CCTV visuals of assailants barging into the SBI Treasury branch at Statue in Thiruvananthapuram to attack the office on Wednesday as part of 48-hour nationwide strike called by Joint Trade Union Council.

The Cantonment police said visuals of the nine accused have been obtained from the CCTV cameras. Six others who were waiting outside the bank have also been booked. The police said all the accused are members of the left-leaning NGO Union, but added they were yet to be identified.