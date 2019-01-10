Home States Kerala

Enforcement Directorate attaches properties of former PWD Secretary T O Sooraj

According to an ED officer, wealth totalling Rs 8.80 crore was attached under PMLA.

Published: 10th January 2019 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday attached the properties of former PWD secretary T O Sooraj under Prevention of Money laundering Act (PMLA). The ED attached the properties after the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) indicted him in the Disproportionate Assets (DA) case registered against him.

According to an ED officer, wealth totalling Rs 8.80 crore was attached under PMLA. This includes 13 immovable properties, four vehicles and ` 23 lakh in cash. As Sooraj retired from the service a few months ago and VACB has no provision to attach properties of a retired government servant, the matter was referred to the ED. “The attachment was carried out after VACB completed the investigation against him. The properties at Edappally, Edakochi, Vazhakkala, Elamkulam, Aluva and Peerumade were attached. The cash in the bank account was also attached. The vehicles brought under attachment were registered in Sooraj and his relative’s name,” he said.

