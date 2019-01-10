Facebook page of Kerala Police gets 1 million likes, surpasses NYPD's popularity

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The official Facebook page of Kerala Police Thursday achieved a rare feat by gaining over one million likes, surpassing the popularity of New York Police Department (NYPD) in social media.

Satya Yadav, head of Facebook India (Trust and Safety) handed over the memento in this connection to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at an event held at the police headquarters here.

"Kerala Police is a good example of healthy intervention in the social media," Vijayan said and felicitated the officials behind the social media cell of Kerala Police.

Senior civil police officers Kamalnath, Bimal V S, Civil Police Officers Santhosh P S and Arun B T were felicitated by the chief minister at the event.

The Facebook page of Kerala Police, which has been proactive in the social media, has recently gained more popularity than the pages of New York Police and Queensland Police.

As of Thursday, the page has gained 10,13,967 likes and 10,29,623 followers.

It is also one among the most popular Facebook pages among the police forces in India.

The Kerala Police had earlier sought help of the public through its page to attain one million likes by New Year.