Kollam native donates son’s organs to four persons

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when cadaver organ donation is witnessing a nosedive in the state, Vijayasree, a Kollam native, has set an example by donating her son’s organs to four persons. This is said to be the first cadaver organ donation in the state this year.

“Vijayasree lost her 58-year-old husband Rajan Pillai and 21-year-old son Amal in an accident. While Rajan was declared brought dead, Amal was battling for life at a private hospital,” said an officer with the Kerala Network for Organ Sharing (KNOS)

According to the officer, KNOS had approached her when the doctors certified the brain death of Amal. He is said to have suffered irrevocable brain damage during the accident. “Despite going through severe mental trauma, Vijayasree decided to donate her son’s organs when we approached her with the said demand,” said the officer.

While a kidney has been donated to a patient at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, another kidney and liver were given to two patients at a private hospital. The cornea has been donated to a patient at Regional Institute of Ophthalmology.