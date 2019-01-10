Home States Kerala

Little KITES to be rolled out in more schools

Little KITES, is the largest ICT network of students in India which has over 58,000 members in 1898 schools.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: After rolling out the Little KITES Information and communications technology (ICT) network across nearly 1,900 schools in the state, Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) will rope in more schools in the initiative.

The scope of Little KITES includes upkeep of ICT equipment in schools, computer literacy for parents, single-window help desk, special ICT training for differentially abled and free installation of FOSS based Operating system and applications for public, among others.  

KITE has invited applications from schools which have not been covered under the project to set-up Little KITES units for which they have to submit the online application before January 15.

