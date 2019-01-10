Kerala: More shops, establishments remain open on day two of strike

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The movement against hartals and general strikes appears to be gathering momentum in the state as more shops and private establishments remained open in most districts and a greater number of private vehicles plied on the road on the second day of the 48-hour nationwide strike called by Central trade unions on Wednesday.

In Kochi, private institutions were largely unaffected and shops and business establishments remained open in many places, defying the strike. However, operations of all nationalised and state cooperative banks were affected, with SBI being the sole exception. The Cochin Port Trust recorded 83 per cent attendance, with all in-port activities going on as per schedule. Infopark, Kochi, reported 85 per cent attendance. The Cochin Shipyard Ltd, witnessed 50 per cent attendance. On the other hand, the Cochin Special Economic Zone recorded only 20 per cent attendance on Wednesday.

In Idukki, tourists were not hit by the shutdown. Several shops and petrol pumps were functioning. In Kottayam, more shops opened on Wednesday. The strike did not affect KSRTC’s Sabarimala special services.

In Malappuram, defying the strike, 80 per cent of the shops remained open on Wednesday.In Kasargod, shops in residential areas opened their shutters and the bigger supermarkets in towns also stayed open. The strike was partial in Palakkad. Most of the shops and hotels functioned. Under the Palakkad division, 15 cases have been charged for blocking trains. In Thrissur, two schools in Anthikad and one in Chenthrappinni functioned despite the national strike.

Protesters blocked the trains in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kayamkulam, Chengannur, Changanassery and Kottayam.About 15 agitators, including government employees, vandalised the SBI treasury branch near the Secretariat.

In Kannur, shops remained closed in most places. Agitators blocked trains at Kannur, Thalasserry, Payyannur and Kannapuram railway stations. At Payyannur, a scuffle occurred between Ayyappa devotees and the agitators while the latter blocked the Thiruvananthapuram -Mangaluru Malabar Express in the morning.In Thrissur, protesters blocked trains and most of the shops remained closed in the town.