Netizens, celebrities issue clarion call on #SAVEALAPPAD

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The #SaveAlappad hashtag campaign launched by cybernauts to save the coastal village of Alappad from beach sand mining, is gathering momentum with an ever-growing number of protestors, including celebrities, joining the bandwagon. Tweeps, bloggerati and Facebook users intensified the campaign last week demanding the prevention of environmental hazards caused to Alappad coastal village in Kollam arising from the continuous mining.

They launched the campaign citing the reports by various environmental experts that the coastal hamlet will disappear soon if mining continues at the present rate. They note the nearly 90 sq km of coastal line of Alappad has now shrunk to 9 sq km.

“It will be cruelty against the fishermen who actively participated in the rescue operations during the floods,” said one netizen. Actor Prithviraj joined cause with the campaign. “I honestly don’t know how much an FB post will help. Frankly, the social media bandwagon that we all jump in whenever an issue finds traction is increasingly seeming like a meaningless exercise. But what bothers me most about the current scenario is that there is a furore when belief is questioned and religion is the debate. At the same time, the fact that the sheer existence of a people and the place they call home is in danger..and for some reason, it’s still the poor cousin of the favourite prime time news,” he said in a post on Tuesday.

Actor Jayasurya too shared a video on Facebook with a ‘Stop Mining’ message. Earlier, actor Tovino Thomas too has come up with comments against sand mining at Alappad while speaking at a function in Kollam. Actors Sunny Wayne, Anu Sithara, Rejisha Vijayan are some of the others from filmdom who expressed solidarity with the campaign.

Troll World Unified

Meanwhile, Malayalam troll groups have intensified the #SaveAlappad hashtag campaign through increasing trolls against the delay on the part of the government to take a decision to help the fisherfolk of Alappad by putting a stop to the mining.