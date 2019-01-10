Home States Kerala

Nod for TNRTC to operate services till Pampa, government tells Kerala High Court

The government also produced the order before the court issued on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Wednesday informed the Kerala High Court that permission has been granted to Tamil Nadu Express Transport Corporation (TNRTC) to operate its service up to Pampa.

The government also produced the order before the court issued on Tuesday. The court criticised the state government for the delay in taking a decision on the application of Tamil Nadu transport corporation on Tuesday and directed to issue orders within 24 hours. The court issued the order on the petition filed by Tamil Nadu RTC seeking permission to conduct services beyond Nilakkal.

The state government had restricted the plying of vehicles from Nilakkal to Pampa and only the buses of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) were allowed to conduct services beyond Nilakkal.
While granting permission, the state-imposed some condition the buses have to drop the passengers at Pampa and immediately return to Nilakkal.

