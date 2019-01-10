PM’s visit, Makaravilakku put police in spot

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on January 15 will be an acid test for the state police.Since the Makaravilakku ceremony at Sabarimala falls on the previous day and the department has to spare extra men to step up vigil in and around the shrine, the top officers are working overtime to give extra reinforcement to the PM’s visit.

Nearly 4,500-5,000 policemen are required for the PM’s security duty.The trial run of the security ahead of the premier’s visit will be held on January 14.For a department which has been stretched to its limit due to the Sabarimala imbroglio, the PM’s arrival is a fresh challenge. Around 8,000 policemen are currently stationed at Sabarimala and the number needs to be enhanced close to Makaravilakku.

Though the ceremony ends on January 14, the policemen need to be in place on January 15 as well, as there will be an avalanche of devotees climbing down the hill.

Sabarimala conundrum creates rift among top echelons of police

The Sabarimala tussle over young women’s entry into the shrine has created a rift in the police on religious and political lines. The rift has been so severe certain orders of state police chief Loknath Behera are not executed on the ground in full spirit.Though the senior IPS officers stood divided on various issues, including how to enforce the Supreme Court order on Sabarimala, the matter took an ugly turn after two women - Kanakadurga and Bindu - entered the shrine under the cover of darkness.

Their entry was planned in the Police Headquarters and the news of the imminent entry of the duo was known to selected officers.Trusted sources told Express that Ernakulam Range IG Vijay Sakhare, Kottayam SP Harishankar and Kannur IG Balram Kumar Upadhyay, who is in-charge of Sannidhanam, were the ones who were kept in the loop. Senior officers like ADGP Anilkant were not precisely briefed about the operations. Even Pathanamthitta SP T Narayanan, under whose jurisdiction Sabarimala falls, was informed about the operation at the eleventh hour.

A senior IPS officer told Express that distrust is rampant among officers and hence the chain of command was broken to include only reliable officers in the scheme of things.“A section of officers is agitated over the way certain officers were cherry-picked for the Sabarimala-related assignments. One of the junior officers was tasked to arrange a vehicle for the women to reach Pampa while overlooking other senior officers,” a senior police officer said.

A senior intelligence officer said the religious divide within the top echelons was visible from the fact certain orders were not executed on the ground as intended by the police chief.“It’s not untrue if one says Behera is struggling because of the deepening rift within the organisation,” he said.

“The geographical differences of the officers also play a role in the rift. Certain officers from outside Kerala shows reluctance in taking orders. Their Kerala compatriots, however, show more involvement,” the officer said.

“When certain officers are posted to Sabarimala, they go there half-heartedly. They even did not hide their resentment for stationing them there.”

“Some of them are concerned about their faith, while others don’t want to be painted as government’s acolytes. They feel their career plans could be scuttled if they get embroiled in what they feel is a tussle between the state and Centre,” he said.

Twin task:Police to bring extra force

T’Puram: Top police officers are planning to draw extra forces from other districts to deal with the situation of PM’s visit and Makaravilakku. “The State Police Chief has taken steps to ensure security for both events. Our department has more than 50,000 workforce, so they can handle the situation well,” said DIG K Sethu Raman. Sources within the force said there is an apprehension among them due to the prevailing law-and-order issues in several districts. Embers of political and communal tensions are still palpable in several northern districts. “Heavy police presence is required in certain districts to prevent untoward incidents. In that scenario, it has to be seen how the mobilisation of force can be done,” said a senior officer.