Sangh Parivar workers are treated as second class citizens in Kerala: PS Sreedharan Pillai

Pillai and Muraleedharan briefed the President about the police action being taken by the Left regime, arresting more than 30,000 Sabarimala devotees.

Published: 10th January 2019 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai (File photo| EPS/Manu R Mavelil)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai during a meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind informed him the Left Government was treating Sangh Parivar workers as second class citizens.

Pillai met the President along with BJP leaders and MPs. The BJP delegation led by Pandey had visited the state to directly study the atrocities being carried out by the Left Government on Sabarimala devotees and Sangh Parivar workers. Pillai and Muraleedharan briefed the President about the police action being taken by the Left regime, arresting more than 30,000 Sabarimala devotees and another 6,500 people under non-bailable sections.

