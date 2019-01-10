Sr Lucy anxiously awaits  the next course of action

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sr Lucy Kalapura did not present herself on Wednesday, as sought by the Franciscan Clarist Congregation, to rectify her ‘grave faults.’ As per the warning letter issued to Sr Lucy on January 1, she was asked by Sr Ann Joseph, superior general of FCC, to meet her personally. “There is nothing for me to rectify. Their accusations are baseless,” said Sr Lucy.

The congregation and the Church have no consideration for all my hard work and contributions so far. “The sisters have played a very important role in building the economic status of the Church and yet they treat us with neglect. For so many years I have worked hard for the congregation and now am being silenced for no reason,” she said.

“I do not know what procedures will follow, but am anxiously waiting for their next step of action,” said Lucy.