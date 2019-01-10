Home States Kerala

Kerala: Weapons, hydrogen peroxide seized from RSS office

Nedumangadu had witnessed several bomb blasts during the BJP-backed hartal organised by Sabarimala Karma Samithi last week.

Published: 10th January 2019 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

File Photo of RSS Swayamsevaks (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Nedumangadu police on Wednesday conducted a raid at a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Nedumangad and seized lethal weapons, including swords and bomb-manufacturing material from the place.

Nedumangadu had witnessed several bomb blasts during the BJP-backed hartal organised by Sabarimala Karma Samithi last week. It was during the investigation into those incidents that the police unearthed the cache of arms.

RSS pracharak Praveen, who is the first accused in the bomb-hurling cases and is still absconding, was staying at the RSS office.Knife and dagger were recovered from Praveen’s room.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nedumangadu police RSS Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Nedumangad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp