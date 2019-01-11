Home States Kerala

2 NGO men held for vandalising bank on strike day

Two NGO union leaders involved in ransacking the SBI treasury branch near the Secretariat on Tuesday have surrendered before the police.

Published: 11th January 2019 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two NGO union leaders involved in ransacking the SBI treasury branch near the Secretariat on Tuesday have surrendered before the police. NGO Union district committee member and Technical Education Directorate employee Harilal, 43, and NGO Union Thycaud area secretary and Treasury Directorate employee Asokan, 32, surrendered before Cantonment police on Thursday morning. The two were later presented before the court and remanded.

Cantonment police said the two were part of the nine-member group that attacked the bank for working on strike day. The bank manager’s cabin was attacked and furniture, computer and phones destroyed. The police managed to get hold of the CCTV footage recorded by security cameras inside the bank. The incident had courted controversy as the attack happened a at a stone’s throw from the Secretariat. The bank officers had alleged that the police had reacted late to their distress call. The police said all the nine accused who featured in the footage have been identified, while efforts are on to identify the remaining six who were waiting outside the bank. Meanwhile, Special Branch sources said the rest of the accused are leaders holding various positions in the Union. The bank management has pegged the losses to the tune of `1.5 lakh .

All the accused have been invoked with Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. They were also charged under various non-bailable sections for trespassing, blocking the bank officers from discharging their duty and threatening them.Meanwhile, CPM leader V Sivankutty alleged that the camera recordings did not have visuals of attack and hence a high-level probe was required to bring out truth.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp