2 NGO men held for vandalising bank on strike day

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two NGO union leaders involved in ransacking the SBI treasury branch near the Secretariat on Tuesday have surrendered before the police. NGO Union district committee member and Technical Education Directorate employee Harilal, 43, and NGO Union Thycaud area secretary and Treasury Directorate employee Asokan, 32, surrendered before Cantonment police on Thursday morning. The two were later presented before the court and remanded.

Cantonment police said the two were part of the nine-member group that attacked the bank for working on strike day. The bank manager’s cabin was attacked and furniture, computer and phones destroyed. The police managed to get hold of the CCTV footage recorded by security cameras inside the bank. The incident had courted controversy as the attack happened a at a stone’s throw from the Secretariat. The bank officers had alleged that the police had reacted late to their distress call. The police said all the nine accused who featured in the footage have been identified, while efforts are on to identify the remaining six who were waiting outside the bank. Meanwhile, Special Branch sources said the rest of the accused are leaders holding various positions in the Union. The bank management has pegged the losses to the tune of `1.5 lakh .

All the accused have been invoked with Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. They were also charged under various non-bailable sections for trespassing, blocking the bank officers from discharging their duty and threatening them.Meanwhile, CPM leader V Sivankutty alleged that the camera recordings did not have visuals of attack and hence a high-level probe was required to bring out truth.