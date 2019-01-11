After Nambi, it is Fousiya’s turn to seek damages

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Fousiya Hassan, the Maldivian national incarcerated in a Kerala prison for three years in connection with the ISRO espionage case of the early nineties, has now demanded compensation for losing the most productive years of her life due to the confinement. Fousiya, who was arraigned in the case along with fellow Maldivian Mariam Rasheeda and ISRO former scientist Nambi Narayanan as well as others before being acquitted in the case, said she will launch a legal battle seeking compensation.

According to Fousiya, she deserves compensation for the torture she was made to go through. “I too deserve compensation like Nambi Narayanan. I encountered a lot of torture. My daughter had to discontinue her studies. I was subjected to cruel interrogation by the police, besides enduring public scorn. Subsequently, it emerged the case was made up,” Fousiya told reporters at the venue of Kerala Literature Festival here.

“I think the case was part of a political conspiracy. I saw Nambi Narayanan for the first time while in CBI custody. I didn’t know him before,” she said. Fousiya said Adv Prasad Gandhi will represent her in the case seeking compensation. Nambi was paid a `50 lakh compensation by the state following the SC decision.