Curbs on pilgrims

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: In a move against pilgrims, the police authorities imposed curbs on the devotees who accompany the Thiruvabharanam procession from Pandalam to Sabarimala on January 12.

The district superintendent of police asked the Devaswom authorities to issue passes to those devotees not involved in any cases filed by the police in connection with the agitation against the entry of women to Sabarimala.

The passes will be issued on the basis of records available with the police on January 11.

Barring police personnel, the devotees who accompany the Thiruvabharanam procession should have the passes verified by the police in connection with various cases filed against the devotees involved in criminal cases in various police stations.