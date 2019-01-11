HC dismisses Kollam Thulasi’s bail plea

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of actor Kollam Thulasi in a case related to his controversial remarks against women during an NDA protest meeting over the Sabarimala temple issue. The court also directed him to appear before the investigating officer.

Earlier, the Principal Sessions Court, Kollam, had dismissed his bail plea. He submitted the Sessions Court failed to consider the fact that soon after the alleged statement, he had unconditionally apologised for the remarks.

The offences levelled against him included 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings).