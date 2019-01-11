Home States Kerala

Kerala’s float left out of MoD final list for RD parade

The Republic Day (RD) tableau of the state which is on Vaikam Satyagraha does not find a place in the final list.

Published: 11th January 2019 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Republic Day (RD) tableau of the state which is on Vaikam Satyagraha does not find a place in the final list released by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Wednesday. It may be noted Vaikom Satyagraha was a struggle against untouchability and for temple entry of all classes of people in which even Mahatma Gandhi had participated. Private Secretary to Chief Minister M V Jayarajan told Express, “The Defence Ministry had rejected the float in December itself, but we have not got a final confirmation.”

As many as 17 states and Union territories are in the final list of the tableaux for the parade. The states include Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh and Goa, according to the ministry.

Tableaux of Union Territories of Delhi and Andaman and Nicobar Islands will also be part of the Republic Day parade. Six Union Ministries will also be part of the tableaux - Ministry of Home affairs, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Power, Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

