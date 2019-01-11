New ADGP Law and Order post to come up soon, Manoj Abraham is favourite

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Police Department will scrap the post of Zonal Additional Director Generals (ADGP) in two weeks’ time and create a new post of ADGP (Law & Order). The decision is in line with the police’s perspective that the zones should come under the control of Inspector Generals (IGs).

The post of ADGP North Zone has been lying vacant since Rajesh Diwan retired last May. The ADGP (Law & Order) will function from the Police Headquarters.

Highly placed sources said Armed Battalions ADGP Manoj Abraham is tipped to be the favourite for the post.In that case, incumbent South Zone ADGP Anilkant will replace Manoj as Battalion ADGP.Police sources said the current ruling dispensation also has a favourable opinion regarding Manoj.

The practice of posting ADGP is being annulled after it was assessed the state now has enough IGs to man the zones. “During the reign of Atal Bihari Vajyapee, the cadre strength was reduced. At that time there was a shortage of Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs).

Later the cadre strength was increased and now the state has enough officers. Also, the generally followed convention in all states is to let the IGs control the zones. Our practice of having ADGPs as zonal heads was an abberation and hence we’ve decided to change it now,” the sources said.

Two Commissioners’ posts to be upgraded

The changes will percolate to the lower rungs of force also. The police ranges that were hitherto controlled by the IGs will now come under the DIGs.Meanwhile, the posts of police commissioners of Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will be upgraded to IGs. Hitherto, these city commissioners were of the rank of DIGs.

The new designation will come with magisterial powers.In that case, there will be rejig in the police echelons as the current Commissioners of the two cities will have to be replaced. Thiruvananthapuram Commissioner S Surendran and Kochi Commissioner M P Dinesh are of DIG rank and are likely to be given the charge of the ranges, sources revealed.

