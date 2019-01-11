Home States Kerala

New ADGP Law and Order post to come up soon, Manoj Abraham is favourite

Highly placed sources said Armed Battalions ADGP Manoj Abraham is tipped to be the favourite for the post.

Published: 11th January 2019 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Express had reported on the plan in an article dated June 2 last year.

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Police Department will scrap the post of Zonal Additional Director Generals (ADGP) in two weeks’ time and create a new post of ADGP (Law & Order). The decision is in line with the police’s perspective that the zones should come under the control of Inspector Generals (IGs).
The post of ADGP North Zone has been lying vacant since Rajesh Diwan retired last May. The ADGP (Law & Order) will function from the Police Headquarters.

Highly placed sources said Armed Battalions ADGP Manoj Abraham is tipped to be the favourite for the post.In that case, incumbent South Zone ADGP Anilkant will replace Manoj as Battalion ADGP.Police sources said the current ruling dispensation also has a favourable opinion regarding Manoj.

The practice of posting ADGP is being annulled after it was assessed the state now has enough IGs to man the zones. “During the reign of Atal Bihari Vajyapee, the cadre strength was reduced. At that time there was a shortage of Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs).

Later the cadre strength was increased and now the state has enough officers. Also, the generally followed convention in all states is to let the IGs control the zones. Our practice of having ADGPs as zonal heads was an abberation and hence we’ve decided to change it now,” the sources said.

Two Commissioners’ posts to be upgraded

The changes will percolate to the lower rungs of force also. The police ranges that were hitherto controlled by the IGs will now come under the DIGs.Meanwhile, the posts of police commissioners of Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will be upgraded to IGs. Hitherto, these city commissioners were of the rank of DIGs.

The new designation will come with magisterial powers.In that case, there will be rejig in the police echelons as the current Commissioners of the two cities will have to be replaced. Thiruvananthapuram Commissioner S Surendran and Kochi Commissioner M P Dinesh are of DIG rank and are likely to be given the charge of the ranges, sources revealed.

At a glance

The post of ADGP North Zone has been lying vacant since last May
ADGP Manoj Abraham is tipped to be the favourite for the law and order post

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp