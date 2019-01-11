NIA probes Kerala youths working with al-Qaeda associates in war-ravaged Syria

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following its probe on Islamic State (IS) members from the state, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is zooming in on youths from Kerala who have joined other jihadi groups, including the Jabhat al-Nusrah and Jund al-Aqsa in Syria.

An FIR was registered before the NIA court in Kochi on Wednesday. It emerged from 2013 onwards, certain youths from Kerala and Karnataka, but based in Qatar, had hatched a criminal conspiracy to wage war against Syria, a country at peace with India, an NIA release said.