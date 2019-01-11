Home States Kerala

Payment delay: Construction firm employees lay siege to CSI Bishop's House in Trivandrum

The employees laid siege to the office of the bishop, alleging delay in paying the fund for the construction activities carried out by the company for the diocese.

Published: 11th January 2019 02:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 06:25 AM

The employees of Michael Construction company laying siege to the CSI Bishop's House at LMS Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Bishop’s House of the Church of South India (CSI) South Kerala Diocese witnessed unruly scenes on Thursday with a section of employees of a private construction company, Michael Construction company, laying siege to the residence of the bishop and blocking his vehicle. The employees of the company blocked Rev A Dharmaraj Rasalam, Bishop of CSI South Kerala Diocese, in the morning when he tried to get out of the building disregarding the protest.

The employees laid siege to the office of the bishop, alleging delay in paying the fund for the construction activities carried out by the company for the diocese. They alleged the diocese owes a sum of around Rs 11 crore to the company in connection with various construction activities. The protesters, including women, holding placards blocked the way of the bishop, leading to a tense situation when the police tried to remove them forcibly.

However, the situation was brought under control by the authorities. The protesters alleged the contracting company couldn’t even take out the equipment used for the construction purposes from the site in the wake of a row over payment. Since the matter is sub judice, a decision can be taken only after the court proceedings, said officials close to the diocese.  However, it is learnt the diocese has assured a meeting would be convened on Monday to iron out the differences.

Museum police said they have not registered any case in connection with the incident as both parties had refused to lodge a formal complaint. Besides, they have communicated to the police the issue will indeed be solved amicably, according to the police. 

