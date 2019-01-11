Home States Kerala

Police will provide protection for Thiruvabharanam procession: Govt

Travancore Devaswom Board said it has made all arrangements for the procession and it was accepted by the Raja of Pandalam.

Published: 11th January 2019 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Thursday submitted before the Kerala High court that adequate police protection will be provided, including armed guards, for the transit of Thiruvabharanam from Pandalam palace to Sabarimala and back to the palace. A Division Bench comprising Justice P R Ramachandra Menon and Justice N Anil Kumar recorded the submission and disposes of the petition filed by P N Narayana Varma, secretary of the committee seeking police protection.

A father-son duo climbing the holy steps of Sabarimala on Thursday evening. There was a steep decline in arrivel of devotees at Sabarimala on Thursday | SHAJI VETTIPURAM

The petition stated after the untoward incidents in connection with the entry of young women, certain political parties and unruly elements supported by them, have openly declared they would not allow the safe transit of Thiruvabharanam and would either destroy or snatch it in the course of transit. The Thiruvabharana Ghoshayatra is scheduled to start on January 12 from Pandalam palace and after rituals at Sannidhanam will return by a similar procession which will come to an end on January 23 after Makaravilakku festival.

The state submitted security arrangements have been beefed up in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict allowing entry for women of all ages into the temple. The Thiruvabharanam will be carried by 150 trained persons of the board. The court also noted prudent steps have been taken by the police.

The procession will be accompanied by armed guards headed by Assistant Commandant of the armed reserved camp and bomb detection and disposal squad will also be part of the entourage. The entire route has been separated into different sections and segments. Each sector will be monitored by a DySP.
In addition to this, since the Raja of the Pandalam palace is participating in the procession, a separate team of policemen has been appointed to accompany him.

