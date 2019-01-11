Post GST cess, traders fear drop in business

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the GST Council allowing Kerala to impose one per cent calamity cess, all eyes are on Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, who would handpick the goods and services to be covered under the additional levy.

The cess will be levied on the intra-state sales, the SGST, and is calculated on the basis of the transaction value not the tax amount.

Hence, the government would be able to mobilise a huge sum if maximum number of goods and services are brought under the ambit of the cess. Isaac said the selected goods and services would be announced in the state budget.

“We would collect around Rs 1,000 crore through the additional levy,” he said, hinting only a small percentage of the goods would be considered.

The cess can be imposed for a maximum of two years. Isaac hoped the extra levy would not be a burden for consumers since the GST Council had pruned the 28 per cent slab considerably.Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES), which fears a drop in business for its members, has strongly opposed the cess.

“This will result in a considerable price difference for the selected products between Kerala and other states. Traders in the state stand to lose,” KVVES state president T Naseeruddin told Express.Moreover, Naseeruddin said, Kerala has set an unhealthy precedence which would encourage other states to demand the same cess or higher rates in the future.

Kerala Tax Practitioners Association Thiruvananthapuram district president Giri V G said online retailers would make big bucks when the rate difference comes into effect. For example, he says the prevailing tax amount for a TV worth Rs 10,000 is Rs 1,800. When the calamity cess is included, the amount becomes Rs 1,900. “If the cess was calculated on the tax, it would’ve been just Rs 1,818. When the cess is imposed on electronic goods and mobile phones, otherstate dealers and online retailers would get big business,” he said. Isaac said the apprehensions raised by traders were baseless. “A huge reduction happened in the prices of several commodities after the GST rate cut in various rounds. Adding just one percent would not affect the consumers or businesses,” he said.