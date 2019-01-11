Home States Kerala

Post GST cess, traders fear drop in business

The cess will be levied on the intra-state sales, the SGST, and is calculated on the basis of the transaction value not the tax amount.

Published: 11th January 2019 01:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the GST Council allowing Kerala to impose one per cent calamity cess, all eyes are on Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, who would handpick the goods and services to be covered under the additional levy.

The cess will be levied on the intra-state sales, the SGST, and is calculated on the basis of the transaction value not the tax amount.

Hence, the government would be able to mobilise a huge sum if maximum number of goods and services are brought under the ambit of the cess. Isaac said the selected goods and services would be announced in the state budget.

“We would collect around Rs 1,000 crore through the additional levy,” he said, hinting only a small percentage of the goods would be considered.

The cess can be imposed for a maximum of two years. Isaac hoped the extra levy would not be a burden for consumers since the GST Council had pruned the 28 per cent slab considerably.Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES), which fears a drop in business for its members, has strongly opposed the cess.

“This will result in a considerable price difference for the selected products between Kerala and other states. Traders in the state stand to lose,” KVVES state president T Naseeruddin told Express.Moreover, Naseeruddin said, Kerala has set an unhealthy precedence which would encourage other states to demand the same cess or higher rates in the future.

Kerala Tax Practitioners Association Thiruvananthapuram district president Giri V G said online retailers would make big bucks when the rate difference comes into effect. For example, he says the prevailing tax amount for a TV worth Rs 10,000 is Rs 1,800. When the calamity cess is included, the amount becomes Rs 1,900. “If the cess was calculated on the tax, it would’ve been just Rs 1,818. When the cess is imposed on electronic goods and mobile phones, otherstate dealers and online retailers would get big business,” he said. Isaac said the apprehensions raised by traders were baseless. “A huge reduction happened in the prices of several commodities after the GST rate cut in various rounds. Adding just one percent would not affect the consumers or businesses,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp