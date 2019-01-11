Sangh Parivar trying to polarise society, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan report to Governor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Chief Minister in his report to Governor P Sathasivam on Thursday alleged that there were attempts to communally polarise society by the Sangh Parivar outfits following the Supreme Court judgment allowing entry to women of all ages to Sabarimala.

Pinarayi said there was unprecedented violence carried out by the Parivar outfits when the hill shrine opened during various periods. The report also mentioned the attacks carried out against the media persons and the police force.

The series of hartals called by the outfits led to the attack on KSRTC buses, government offices, police vehicles and officers, offices of political parties, residences of several people and business establishments, the report said.

The police registered 1,137 cases following hartals. Of the 10,024 accused in the cases, 9,193 are from Sangh Parivar outfits and 831 are from other organisations, the report said. Thirty women devotees who came for darshan following the Supreme Court order were attacked and of this five were noted women journalists, it said. The report also said 17 media persons were grievously injured during the attacks at Sabarimala and adjoining places and cases were registered in seven police stations and 15 persons were arrested.

The Chief Minister also mentioned in the detailed report the violence unleashed across the state following the entry of two women in Sabarimala.

‘Action against perpetrators’

During the meeting with the Governor, Pinarayi Vijayan informed him that strict action will be taken against those involved in the recent untoward incidents related to Sabarimala protests, irrespective of their party affiliations.

The CM’s assurance came at a meeting with the Governor at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday. Pinarayi appraised the Governor about the law and order situation in the state.

“During the meeting that lasted half an hour, the Chief Minister briefed the Governor on the law and order situation in the state in the aftermath of the entry of two women at Sabarimala temple,” a statement from the Raj Bhavan said.

Pinarayi explained the nature of the agitation and the action taken to curb the violent protests in various parts of the state. “The Chief Minister assured the Governor that stringent action would be initiated against those involved in the violent incidents, irrespective of party affiliations,” it said.On January 3, the Governor had sought a report on the law and order situation. On January 4, Sathasivam had briefed the Union Home Minister about the law and order situation in the state.The CM and Governor also discussed the progress of the rehabilitation of the flood victims, among other matters.