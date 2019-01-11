Kerala budget on January 31

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor P Sathasivam will deliver the fourth policy address of the Pinarayi government on January 25, when the Assembly convenes for its budget session. Finance Minister Thomas Isaac will present the fourth budget of the state, which will have major proposals for the state’s rebuild post floods, on January 31.

The Cabinet on Thursday decided to recommend the Governor to convene the 14th session of the 14th Assembly from January 25. Sources said it would be short session of 9 days, and would end on February 7. “Initially the budget was scheduled for February 1, it was preponed by a day as the Union Budget too falls on the same day. Though it’s a short session, a detailed session for budget discussions would be convened by the end of February. However, depending on the notification for general election, there could be changes,” sources said.