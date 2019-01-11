Kerala Congress in election mode, party leaders’ meet today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress is in election mode with the party leaders meet being convened at the party headquarters, Indira Bhawan, on Friday. Congress working committee member A K Antony will inaugurate the leaders’ meet.

It is to be noted the party revamp has already been shelved following intense pressure from group managers for accommodating their close associates as general secretaries, but the KPCC president stuck to his guns of limiting the general secretaries under 20.

However, with the general elections round the corner, the party leadership has decided not to go in for a total revamp while making some minor changes without touching the core for fear of backlash from those who did not get a placement.

Party leaders are meeting on Friday to ascertain the chances in the coming Lok Sabha elections and how the party could reap in political benefits on the issue of Sabarimala and the negative trend against the state government. The party will also be focusing on the pitfalls of the Central Government and the umpteen unkept promises which Narendra Modi and the BJP Government have made.

The presence of Antony through the session will be a big boost for the Congress leaders participating in the meeting. KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran while speaking to Express said, “Party leaders of all levels are meeting and we will be fine-tuning the poll strategies, including the management of the yatra taken out from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram by the KPCC president.”

The yatra will, in fact, be a poll bugle of the Congress party with awareness campaigns across the state. The KPCC president is mainly intending to have meetings with the prominent people of all the constituencies where the yatra will touch and will also interact with grass root level party leaders, including booth committee office bearers.

The party leadership meet will also be focusing on micro managing the elections and Ramachandran said, “We want the party grass root workers to be active and almost 80 per cent of the booth committees are in order.”