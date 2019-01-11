Home States Kerala

Thantris to meet in Kochi on Jan 22

Hindu organisations have convened the meeting of the thantris to discuss the alleged conspiracy to destroy temple culture and practices.

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: A crucial meeting of the head priests of prominent temples across the country will be held in Kochi on January 22, the day when the Supreme Court is expected to hear a series of petitions in connection with the Sabarimala temple.

Hindu organisations have convened the meeting of the thantris to discuss the alleged conspiracy to destroy temple culture and practices. According to the organisers, head priests of Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu, Tirupati Venkateswara temple, Palani Dandayudhapani temple and Kasi Visweswara Swamy temple will participate in the meeting.

The meeting will be held at the Bharat Tourist Home in Ernakulam.“The meeting will discuss attempts being made to violate temple practices and hurt the sentiments of the devotees. The situation where nonbelievers or atheists manage and dictate temple practices will also be discussed.

The plan is to draw the attention of the nation to the developments in Sabarimala and put pressure on the Union Government to intervene in the issue,” said Thantri Vidya Peedom patron Akkeeramon Kalidasa Bhattathiripad.

