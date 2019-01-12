Home States Kerala

Chennithala alleges politicking in flood rehabilitation activities

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has alleged the government excluded several flood victims from the compensation and rehabilitation schemes on political considerations.

Published: 12th January 2019 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 05:25 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has alleged the government excluded several flood victims from the compensation and rehabilitation schemes on political considerations.

He had recently visited seven flood-affected taluks in the state. “Some panchayats were excluded from the beneficiary list almost completely. Several persons in Mallappuzhassery and Thottapuzhasseri panchayats in Pathanamthitta are yet to get the `10,000 preliminary assistance,” he said.Chennithala said the UDF-ruled LSGs faced severe neglect. “In some other places, accounting problems played the villain.

Data collection on damaged houses using a mobile app was a big failure. College students were employed for the unscientific data collection. In several cases, the extent of damage was incorrectly recorded,” he said.The Opposition leader had visited the taluks of Chengannur, Karthikappally, Aluva, Paravur, Ranni, Aranmula and Idukki. Chennithala said he received a total of 9,000 complaints from the flood victims and of these, 4,000 were regarding the delay in getting the `10,000 assistance.

The government is yet to provide temporary rehabilitation assistance for those who lost their houses in the floods. Around 65 families are residing in the KSEB quarters facing several difficulties. Several families in Paravur too are leading a similar life in the relief camps.Nine per cent interest is charged on loans provided to flood victims to purchase furniture. This is against the government claim to provide zero-interest loan.

