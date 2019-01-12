Good response to International Theatre Festival of Kerala online ticket sales

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: With just over a week to go for the 9th edition of International Theatre Festival of Kerala (ITFoK), 2019, the online ticket sale for the fest has been witnessing overwhelming response from theatre enthusiasts.

“We feel extremely elated by the response received for ITFoK online ticket sale” said N Radhakrishnan Nair, secretary, Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademy. “With famous productions and big names, creative collaborations and engagement with innovative and enriching work, the festival to be held in Thrissur promises to be an eclectic mix of international and regional theatre experiences,” he said.

The fest will take off with a grand Saxophone-Fusion concert by M S Lavanya and team on January 20. The week-long event will feature a total of 13 plays. The international segment features productions from different Asian and European countries, including Iran, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Malaysia and Italy, while seven plays along with productions from Kerala have been selected in the Indian segment.