Increased opportunity for nurses from Kerala

Soon recruitments will be carried out in Kochi and 300 nurses are expected as of now.

Published: 12th January 2019 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 05:25 AM

By Gopika I S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the changes effected in the IELTS requirement by the UK’s Nursing and Midwifery Council(NMC), a flood of opportunity is awaiting nursing aspirants in the European nation. Consequently, nurses and midwives will still be required to continue to achieve a minimum overall level of seven in the IELTS test, but in future a level 6.5 in writing will be accepted alongside a level seven in reading, listening and speaking.

“Thousands of nurses can now go to UK. A friend of mine, who flunked the test four times, had only failed to clear the writing part though she achieved a level 8 in speaking category. She was set to leave for Saudi Arabia when the news came. Now, she will proceed to the UK within two months. The validity of the test is two years which will allow several thousand nurses to leave for UK soon. Soon recruitments will be carried out in Kochi and 300 nurses are expected as of now. Usually the number will be around 100,” said Jasmin Sha, president, United Nurses’ Association.

Commenting on the NMC announcement, Michael King, MD, BC Examinations and English Services India Pvt Ltd, said “The British Council is committed to creating opportunities for people to succeed in India and across the world. IELTS is one of the world’s most popular English language tests, with over three million tests held in the past year. We look forward to continue providing support and guidance to those nurses and midwives looking to work in the UK, so that they may achieve the IELTS score requirements announced by the NMC.”

The move comes in the wake of feedback from stakeholders who told the NMC despite the near native-like fluency in English, several aspirants taking the IELTS test  just missed out on achieving a level seven.

