Home States Kerala

KSEB to generate 1000-MW solar power in next three years

The consumers can apply for availing the system through the KSEB website and apply on the link, Green Channel for HT/EHT consumers.

Published: 12th January 2019 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSEB aims to generate 1,000-megawatt solar power in the next three years as part of increasing the power generation in the state, Power Minister M M Mani has said. He was speaking to media persons on the sideline of a ‘Customer Conclave’, comprising high-value consumers of power and other consumer associations on Friday. The meet was organised to improve the efficiency of KSEB and to avail new generation services for customers.  

“KSEB has been implementing several consumer-friendly measures for strengthening the power sector. In addition to solar power generation, the board has been implementing two major projects - Transgrid 2.0 and Dyuthi-2021 - with a total investment of Rs 10,000 crore and Rs 4,000 crore respectively. In an effort to reduce the power consumption, the state government will promote the usage of LED bulbs and tube lights in association with the Energy Management Centre.

The board will order as many as 11 crore LED bulbs and tube lights as part of its first step,” Mani said.
He also said a project titled ‘E-Safe’ for the safety of electricians by avoiding electrical accidents was being implemented. The Minister also launched the green channel system for HT/EHT consumers as part of making new power connections without any delay. The system has been launched owing to frequent demands came in the customer conclave held last year. A green channel system was also launched by the Minister to benefit all types of consumers.

The consumers can apply for availing the system through the KSEB website and apply on the link, Green Channel for HT/EHT consumers. In the system, the consumers get SMS alerts about the field verification and updates about the various value- add services availed by them.

The KSEB officers can also monitor the progress of consumer applications on the website. A special help desk for green channel system has also started functioning in the Vydyuthi Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram to ensure the services are not denied to the consumers, he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp