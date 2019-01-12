Sangh Parivar, BJP disrespecting rule of law: Shashi Tharoor

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Though the Congress and the BJP have stated to be with the believers in the Sabarimala issue, the approach of both the parties towards the issue is entirely different, said Congress MP Shashi Tharoor while attending a session at the Kerala Literature festival in Kozhikode on Friday.

“The rule of law is being disrespected by the BJP and Sangh Parivar outfits. They have taken to the streets, vandalising and causing much damage. We (the Congress) believe in constitutional solutions. Not like the BJP. If there is a legislative solution to the issue, the Congress will stand by that,” said Tharoor.

Making his stand clear in the Sabarimala issue, Tharoor said: “Equality is not the problem in Sabarimala. It is an issue concerning the rituals and beliefs of the temple. Now, it is a question of whether faith must be respected as faith or not.”

“I initially spoke up for the rights of women to enter Sabarimala. But I spoke with the people, especially a large number of women and I understood they didn’t see this. I am looking to the people I am representing. It is my responsibility to respect the faith and beliefs of my people,” he said.

The Congress MP also threw several brickbats at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the session ‘The Paradoxical Prime Minister’.