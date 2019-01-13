2 accused suspended over TU strike violence in state capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two NGO Union leaders, who are currently remanded for their alleged role in the attack on SBI treasury branch during the two-day trade union(TU)-sponsored national strike have been suspended from service..

The suspended employees are: NGO Union Thiruvananthapuram district secretary Harilal, an attender at Kerala Technological University, and NGO Union Thycaud area secretary Asokan, a senior accountant of Treasury Directorate. They are presently being held in judicial custody. The action followed the police report against the accused on the attack against the SBI treasury branch at Statue.

Meanwhile, the investigation team probing the case has informed various government department heads to report immediately to the police about the seven more Non-Gazetted Officers when they join duty and recommended to initiate department-level action against them. All the seven accused, including the state committee member Suresh, are still at large. According to M Anil Kumar, Cantonment CI, efforts are on to trace the accused. “The accused are hiding and it is learnt that they may move for anticipatory bail on Monday. However, the culprits will be booked soon,” he said.

Ajay Kumar (Sales Tax), Sreevalsan (District Treasury), Anil Kumar (Civil Supplies), Biji Raj (Public Health Laboratory) and Suresh Babu (GST Office) were identified from CCTV footage.