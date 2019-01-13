Economic criterion is jumla, Prakash Raj slams Centre

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Dubbing the 10 per cent reservation for economically weak in the general category as a ‘jumla’ (gimmick) by the Centre, actor Prakash Raj said it has parallels with the note ban. He was speaking at a session titled ‘The Silence That Swallows Us’, at the Kerala Literature Fest(KLF) here on Saturday.

The multilingual actor, who has been a vituperative critic of the BJP-NDA Government at the Centre, said, “ My worry is whether he (PM Narendra Modi) will implement the decision or not. I do not trust him.”

Raj, had earlier announced his intention to run as an independent from the Bengaluru Central LS seat in the general polls due this year.

“When it comes to the election manifesto, I do not want to sound arrogant like the others (candidates) to say I know what you want. The time has come now where citizens need to give manifesto to the leaders,” he said.

On Sabarimala, he said, “They will call me anti-Hindu, but if a custom is not giving freedom to women, should wefollow it?” The actor said the tinsel world does not excite him anymore. “However, I’m seeing a lot of male and female voices trying to sensitise people and the younger crowd have realised who the real heroes are,” he said.