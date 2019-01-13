Eight dead in separate mishaps in Kollam district

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Six persons, including five of a family, died in an accident on MC Road between Ayoor and Kottarakara on Saturday.

The car in which the family was travelling hit a KSRTC bus while trying to overtake another vehicle at Akamon.

The deceased are Mini, 45, Anjana, 22, Smitha, 27, Abhinaj, 8, and Harsha, 3, of Kailash Bahavan at Thalachira in Vadasserikkara and car driver Arun, 21, of Aala in Chengannur.

The women and the children were relatives. Anjana is the daughter of Mini and Smitha is her sister-in-law. Abhinaj and Harsha are the children of Smitha.

Eyewitnesses said five people died on the spot. Abhinaj, who was seriously injured, died at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. The Thodupuzha-Kottayam-Thiruvananthapuram limited stop fast passenger was heading to Thiruvananthapuram.

The car was mangled in the impact and the Fire and Rescue Services had to break open the car to retrieve the bodies. The bodies were shifted to the Taluk Hospital at Kadakkal.

In a separate accident, two youths died after their bike hit an electric post near Maruthamonpally at Pooyapally on Friday night. Al Ameen, 22, of Velinelloor and Sreekuttan, 19, of Edakkidam are the deceased. According to the Pooyapally police, the incident happened around 11.30 pm on Friday. After the bike hit the post, the duo fell into a field nearby.

They were found by workers who came to irrigate the field on Saturday morning. The bodies were handed over to relatives after postmortem examination.