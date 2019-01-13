Home States Kerala

Enough! IT firms to boycott parties backing hartals

The companies in Technopark and Infopark have decided to act against hartals and strikes through an internal e-mail communication.

Published: 13th January 2019 01:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2019 05:30 AM

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an unprecedented move, a collective of IT companies functioning in Technopark and Infopark is gearing up for a campaign against frequent hartals and strikes which adversely affect ‘ease of doing business’ in the state.

The GTECH (Group of Technology companies) has decided to send a delegation to the government seeking to cover Technopark and Infopark under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) and decided to openly oppose hartals by not casting votes for political parties and individuals who support hartals and strikes.  The companies have decided to form a group and organise a meeting soon to chalk out a time-bound action plan. The companies in Technopark and Infopark have decided to act against hartals and strikes through an internal e-mail communication.

Last year, the state witnessed 97 hartals. This year has already seen one hartal and  a two-day strike within 10 days. In their communication, certain firms have shared apprehensions about the safety of employees on hartal days. They also demanded insurance cover for employees if they get hurt during hartals. 
V K Mathews, executive chairman, IBS Group, said in the e-mail that hartals are illegal and against the law. “Hartals are only political propaganda and all political parties are at fault here. We should not support political parties, which declare hartals and bandhs to suffocate people.  It is indeed a freedom struggle for the ‘New Keralam’, and we must fight for this most important change. GTECH can play a crucial role in this struggle,” he made it clear to other CEOs. He also extended support to GTECH for taking an immediate action plan against hartals. 

“Unlike previous years, the attitude towards hartal by techies is changing. Now, Technopark alone gets 85 per cent attendance on hartal days, which is a positive sign, thanks to the convoy and police protection. However, we have to admit that many investors have returned without investing owing to fear of hartals. 
There were some aggressive strikes and some hartal supporters had even hurled stones at company cabs. These are totally unacceptable. So we approached the government authorities and they extended support to protect the IT sector,” said Vishnu V Nair, CEO, GTECH. 

Recently, Tony Thomas, CIO, Nissan, who took efforts to bring the Nissan digital hub to Thiruvananthapuram, openly condemned hartals and strike through his twitter account. 
Hrishikesh Nair, CEO, Technopark and Infopark, told Express that the suggestions made by the CEOs will be considered positively in future to counter hartals. 

“In addition to the suggestions and recommendations, the successive governments used to support the IT sector on hartal days. Though the governments support us by arranging police protection, hartal remains a major issue for the smooth functioning of the IT sector. So we will take counter measures in due course,” Nair said.

