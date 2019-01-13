Sampushta Keralam: Flagship scheme set for statewide implementation

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Decks have now been cleared for the launch of the Sampushta Keralam project. A novel initiative meant for the health of children and pregnant women in the state, the project that was slated for launch in last October was later put on hold owing to some ‘technical reasons’. While the major components of the project are same as that of the Centre’s POSHAN Abhiyaan, the state Women and Child Development Department modified it by adding two more components: addressing obesity among women and children and promoting breastfeeding.

“There was a slight delay in the launch of the project. But, now decks have been cleared as an administrative sanction has been accorded for various components of the said project,” said Biju Prabhakar, special secretary, Social Justice Department and Women and Child Development (WCD) Department.

He further added that though the project is most likely to be launched after the 2019 general elections, adequate directions were given to the concerned departments to complete the proceedings related to procurement of smart phones, growth monitoring devices (GMDs) and training for Anganwadi workers.

At the same time, the WCD Department authorities said that though the initial plan was to implement the project in four districts (Kannur, Wayanad, Malappuram and Kasaragod) it has now been decided to cover the remaining ten districts as well.

“The statewide implementation of the project will provide a shot in the arm for the Health Department’s fight against lifestyle diseases, stunting, anaemia and malnutrition. It will also propel the intervention programmes in tribal areas including Attappady in Palakkad, where child deaths are reported frequently,” said a WCD Department officer.

Meanwhile, Biju Prabhakar said that for the smooth implementation of the project the procurement of smart phones and GMDs will have to be completed on time. It is estimated that the state needs around 35,000 smart phones and GMDs as there is 33,155 Anganwadis in operation in the state. Also, training will have to be provided to some 1,249 ICDC supervisors in IT-enabled Real-Time Monitoring.

Under this, field functionaries who will be provided with smart phones pre-loaded with a mobile application will have to capture from the field data that includes the collection of information on ICDS service delivery and its impact on nutrition outcomes in beneficiaries on a regular basis. The application that could monitor height and nutrition status of children under five could also monitor intervention programmes among kids, pregnant women and lactating mothers.