Changing travel trends: Goodbye, resorts. Hello, camping

The increased interest in camping can also be gauged by the number of people visiting Campper’s website: 75,000 in the October-December quarter, versus 25,000 in the July-September quarter.

By Rajesh Abraham
KOCHI: Are you planning to holiday in a bustling city or a resort in a hill station? 
If you are, then you may well be among the fast dwindling tribe as sleeping under the stars, with a campfire and barbeque to boot, is fast becoming the new rage among travellers, especially millennials. Industry officers say youngsters prefer fresh experience and connect with nature to holidaying in the closed confines of a resort with amenities such as Wi-Fi and television, which they anyway get at home. 
“Travellers are looking for a new experience as all other amenities are available at their home itself,” says Prabil MJ, CEO of Campper, a Kochi-based campsite aggregator.

He says Campper has seen 800-850 people camping, most of them for the first time, in Vagamon, Wayanad and Munnar in the past three months alone. 

Industry officers say Munnar, Wayanad, Vagamon, Gavi, Thattekad and Munroe Island are the favourite spots for camping, even as Edayilakkad and Kavvayi in north Kerala are also slowly emerging as sites for camping. 

Cashing in on the new-found craze for camping is Rahul Shenoy, who, along with two friends, have founded a firm PS Ventures to provide Kerala’s first ‘island camping’ in 6 acres at Kavvayi backwaters near Payyanur. “We provide customers with campfire and barbeque, and the attraction is you can kayak also as the backwater is certified as the best place for kayaking in Kerala,” says Shenoy.

He says he gets people from Kochi and even from Bengaluru and Chennai for the “unique camping experience”. “People who have experience in camping are coming to us as they want to explore travel in an unusual way,” says Shenoy. From September, at least 10-15 people have been camping every week at his site.

Amit Shetty, a co-founder of Camp Monk, a Bengaluru startup which is helping campers with access to campsites all over India, says in the past one and a half years his company has seen 10 times growth in the number of people using its services to find campsites. “We have seen people using campsites in Munnar, Wayanad, Kanthaloor and Munroe Island,” he says.

Since the Camp Monk started its operations about 18 months ago, 5,000 people have camped in South India alone, says Shetty. Though Wi-Fi facilities are available at campsites, which are nearer to cities, he points out that camping is all about getting away from technology and staying close to nature.

