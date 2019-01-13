Jacqueline Fernandez visits flood victims in Aluva

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Saturday visited Aluva and interacted with the families affected by floods, as part of the NGO Habitat for Humanity India’s campaign to support flood victims. The campaign - Jacqueline Builds - aims to construct 500 disaster-resistant houses for the flood-affected in Kerala.

Jacqueline also visited a team of volunteers and the local community who are constructing a house for Sreedevi S and Anilkumar K C in Aluva. Actress Shweta Menon accompanied Jacqueline. Jacqueline, in partnership with Habitat for Humanity India, is working to raise fund for relief work. The actress also reached out to celebrities from the Indian film industry to contribute for the relief work.

“I am fortunate to be in Aluva to build a home for Sreedevi S and Anilkumar K C and express my solidarity with the flood-affected people,” she said.

Rajan Samuel, managing director, Habitat for Humanity India, said though the floods in Kerala are over, the effects of that massive devastation on the lives of hundreds of families are still visible. “Our work in Kerala has now served more than 1,30,000 families in the state and we continue to reach out to many more families in need of decent shelter,” he said.