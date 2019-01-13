Home States Kerala

Jacqueline Fernandez visits flood victims in Aluva

The campaign - Jacqueline Builds - aims to construct 500 disaster-resistant houses for the flood-affected in Kerala.

Published: 13th January 2019 01:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2019 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo| Instagram)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Saturday visited Aluva and interacted with the families affected by floods, as part of the NGO Habitat for Humanity India’s campaign to support flood victims. The campaign - Jacqueline Builds - aims to construct 500 disaster-resistant houses for the flood-affected in Kerala.

Jacqueline also visited a team of volunteers and the local community who are constructing a house for Sreedevi S and Anilkumar K C in Aluva. Actress Shweta Menon accompanied Jacqueline. Jacqueline, in partnership with Habitat for Humanity India, is working to raise fund for relief work. The actress also reached out to celebrities from the Indian film industry to contribute for the relief work.

“I am fortunate to be in Aluva to build a home for Sreedevi S and Anilkumar K C and express my solidarity with the flood-affected people,” she said.

Rajan Samuel, managing director, Habitat for Humanity India, said though the floods in Kerala are over, the effects of that massive devastation on the lives of hundreds of families are still visible.  “Our work in Kerala has now served more than 1,30,000 families in the state and we continue to reach out to many more families in need of decent shelter,”  he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jacqueline Fernandez flood victims Aluva

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp