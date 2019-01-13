‘Judiciary needs backbone to stay as watchdog of the Constitution’

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: While the courts were eager to show judicial activism in cases relating to civil and political rights, the same activism was missing in cases which impacted economic and social impact on people. The criticism came from none other than former High CourtJudge Justice B Kemal Pasha.

Citing the recent allegations in connection with the multi-crore Rafale deal, Pasha said the judiciary should have ‘backbone’ to continue as the the watch dog of the Constitution.

“While considering pleas filed in connection with the Rafale deal, the Supreme Court said they have no power to intervene in the deal. It is the violation of Article 142, which deals with judicial activism,” he said. He was addressing a session on ‘Democracy and Judicial Activism’ at the Kerala Literature Festival.

“The justice includes social, economic and political. The courts should intervene in cases pertaining to these issues.

It is judicial activism,” he said. On growing dissidence against court verdicts, he said, “People are showing courage to say, they will not accept Supreme Court’s verdicts. To ensure full justice, the Supreme Court can pronounce any verdict or decree. The apex court should pronounce what we need. It is a dangerous situation.”

One for all and all for one

“Women are the enemy of women. Equality before law is applicable to women too,”, Justice Pasha told a function held to honour Viji Penkoottu which figured in the BBC list of 100 most influential women in the world. “Equality before law is equal for both men and women. While customs changed, some women stand against it,” he said, citing enactiment of Sati prohibition Act.