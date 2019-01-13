Home States Kerala

‘Judiciary needs backbone to stay as watchdog of the Constitution’

The criticism came from none other than former High CourtJudge Justice B Kemal Pasha. 

Published: 13th January 2019 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2019 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: While the courts were eager to show judicial activism in cases relating to civil and political rights, the same activism was missing in cases which impacted economic and social impact on people. The criticism came from none other than former High CourtJudge Justice B Kemal Pasha. 
Citing the recent allegations in connection with the multi-crore Rafale  deal, Pasha said the judiciary should have ‘backbone’ to continue as the the watch dog of the Constitution. 

“While considering pleas filed in connection with the Rafale deal, the Supreme Court said they have no power to intervene in the deal. It is the violation of Article 142, which deals with judicial activism,” he said. He was addressing a session on ‘Democracy and Judicial Activism’ at the Kerala Literature Festival. 
“The justice includes social, economic and political. The courts should intervene in cases pertaining to these issues.

It is judicial activism,” he said.  On growing dissidence against court verdicts, he said, “People are showing courage to say, they will not accept Supreme Court’s verdicts. To ensure full justice, the Supreme Court can pronounce any verdict or decree. The apex court should pronounce what we need. It is a dangerous situation.” 

One for all and all for one

“Women are the enemy of women. Equality before law is applicable to women too,”, Justice Pasha told a function held to honour Viji Penkoottu which figured in the BBC list of 100 most influential women in the world. “Equality before law is equal for both men and women. While customs changed, some women stand against it,” he said, citing enactiment of Sati prohibition Act. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp