Kasargod man held ‘for plot to kill high-profile person’

Published: 13th January 2019 01:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2019 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: In a ‘swift and secret operation,’ the Delhi police swooped down on Kasargod and arrested a resident of Chembarika in connection with a “plot to kill a high-profile person”.
The arrested is Muhthasimu C M, 41, alias Tasleem of Chembarika in Chemnad panchayat. 

District police chief A Srinivas said Tasleem was charged with criminal conspiracy under Section 120 of the IPC. 

He said the Delhi police did not share the details of the case. “The case was registered on Friday morning, and the officers of the Delhi Police were in Kasargod the same evening to arrest Tasleem. That shows the seriousness of the case,” he said.

Police sources said the charge could be that “the conspirators were plotting to kill somebody high profile”. The Delhi police had sought the help of the Kasargod police in apprehending Muhthasimu. “It was a secret operation,” Srinivas said. Tasleem was produced before the magistrate for transit warrant on Saturday.

 

Tasleem previously had several run-ins with the law and it appears he was always under observation.
The Bekal police, under which Chembarika comes, said Tasleem was accused in two passport forgery cases and two attempt-to-murder cases.

According to reports, in 2011, he was brought to Kerala with the help of the Interpol and produced before a court in Tirur, which remanded him in custody for 14 days. He was subsequently let off for lack of evidence.

Once out, he blasted the media for portraying him as a ‘dreaded terrorist’. In January 2017, he was accused of hiring goons to kill his estranged business partner Shamsudeen and family of Chembarika.

The goons allegedly tried to run over the family with a car and later vandalised Shamsudeen’s house, said the police. The two were running a business in Dubai.

