Home States Kerala

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan​ backs out of program celebrating menstruation; kicks up row

The program aimed at ending the stigma around menstruation that is still considered taboo by a significant section of Kerala society.

Published: 13th January 2019 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2019 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By PTI

KOCHI: A controversy erupted in Kerala after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Sunday backed out of a program organised here to "celebrate menstruation" in a bid to end the stigma associated with the biological process.

The two-day program titled 'Aarpo Aarthavam' (Hurray menses!) was organised by some activist groups in response to widespread protests in the state by right-wing outfits over the implementation of a Supreme Court verdict, permitting the entry of women in the menstruating age groups into Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala.

The organisers had informed the media that Vijayan, who had organised 'Women's Wall' program on women empowerment on January 1, would participate in the program Sunday to be attended by cultural icons of the Left.

However, government sources said the chief minister had not consented to attend the function.

Citing the schedule of the CM prepared by his office, the sources said Vijayan had four back-to-back programs in Kochi on Sunday, but the 'Aarpo Aarthavam' function was not on the list.

Meanwhile, sources claimed that the presence of people with extreme Leftist views in the program might have forced the Kerala chief minister to skip the function.

The program, which began Saturday, aimed at ending the stigma around menstruation that is still considered taboo by a significant section of Kerala society.

"Kabali" director Pa Ranjith spoke at the event on Saturday.

Over 35 lakh women from various walks of life had participated in the 620 km-long state-sponsored 'Women's Wall' campaign stretching from the northern tip of Kasaragod to the southern end of the state on January 1 to uphold gender equality and renaissance values.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala menstruation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire breaks out in underground gas pipeline in Bareilly
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp