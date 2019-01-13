Sabarimala all set for Makaravilakku

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Preparations are in full swing for the Makaravilakku festival to be held on Monday st Sabarimala. Purification rituals were held at the temple on Saturday as part of the festival. Prasadasudhi ritual was performed after deeparadhana on Saturday and Bimbasudhi will be performed before Uchapooja on Sunday.

Thiruvabharanam, the sacred ornaments of Lord Ayyappan, will be brought to the temple in a procession by 6.30 pm on Monday. Deeparadhana and Makarajyothi darshan will follow. Makara Samkrama pooja will be held at 7.52 pm. Kalabhabhishekam will be held on Friday and there will be no ghee abhishekam thereafter. Guruthi will be performed at Malikappuram temple on January 19 after closing the temple. The two-month Sabarimala pilgrimage season will conclude with closure of the temple on January 20 morning.