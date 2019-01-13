Sports buffs’ love affair with Victoria

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Playgrounds for the public in Palakkad district exist only in Government Victoria College (GVC), Sanskrit College and the Medical College which are all in the government sector, said Ramachandran, president of the Palakkad District Sports Council. Of these, the playground of GVC in the heart of the town teems with hundreds of people, especially during weekends.

“The playground of the GVC spread across seven acres has been damaged due to the unrestricted entry of people. The compound wall has crumbled in many places and there are yawning gaps through which people enter from all sides. Many sports equipment go missing each day. Therefore, for the past few months, we have introduced a monthly fee for various categories like school students, daily walkers, the public who play games, people who use the ground for commercial purposes and for training talented children in various games. The government order in this regard has been issued,” said Safiya Beevi, principal of GVC.

“But our experience was that the loopholes in the law are being misused even now. All the members of the public were registering in the name of school students, as the fee for that category is low. We have also installed CCTVs to prevent theft of equipment. The compound wall will be constructed in six months and a pond on 50 cents on the ground will be renovated. One security staff will not be able to control the crowd,” she said.

When space matters