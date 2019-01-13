Home States Kerala

Stark realty

At a time when young prodigies mark achievements in sports and playgrounds are vanishing, the authorities remain reluctant to help them get proper places to engage in physical activities.

Published: 13th January 2019

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: At a time when young prodigies mark achievements in sports and playgrounds are vanishing, the authorities remain reluctant to help them get proper places to engage in physical activities. Major towns in the district either lack stadiums or civic bodies are reluctant to open them for public.

Players and coaches cry foul as youngsters especially those who belong to urban areas face shortage of grounds. “Authorities have failed to act in accordance with the booming of sports. Children in urban areas don’t have enough space to play and meet their physical requirements,” said Gokulam FC assistant coach Sajarudheen, adding players in rural areas manage to find space in paddy fields and school grounds.

Sajarudheen, who runs Wake Up football academy in Malappuram, said authorities tend to get a huge fee from academies here while they make use of stadiums. “This leads to poor children leaving academies as they cannot afford the fee,” he said.
 

