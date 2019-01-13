The lure of synthetic turfs

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Synthetic football turf is the buzz word in the city. It is not uncommon to see youths flock to such turfs for playing football. When the number of public grounds is shrinking, the business of synthetic turfs is rocketing in the city. Interestingly, the turf owners are also lovers of football. They have identified the business opportunity and set up turfs. According to turf owners, football lovers in the city have been using the new opportunity. As of now, 65 plus turfs are functioning in the city and 20 more are coming up soon.

Sonal Satheesh, co-founder of Ginga turf, said playing football in public grounds is not easy. “There are chances of getting injured while the play progresses. Also, during rainy season, the players cannot use the ground. These issues will not happen in turfs. The teams can play any time. While we started the turf, we did not expect such a huge response. We are surprised with the response of the people,” he said.

However, the charge for playing on such turfs is high. For one hour, one sevens or fives team needs to shell out Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,700. On the other hand, public grounds are available free of cost. Satheesh said though the turfs are charging a high rate, they are starting football academies to promote football in the grassroot level.

While, the turfs and matches are increasing, the issues related to it are also on the rise. Sound pollution and traffic block up to midnight are some of the associated issues, which are becoming a nuisance to the public.

As of now, the founders do not need any licences to start a turf. It does not come under any building rules. So, the Corporation has decided to bring an Act to control the turfs and it will come into existence soon.