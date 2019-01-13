Thiruvabharanam procession from Pandalam to Sabarimala begins

P T Mohanan Pillai By

Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The annual three-day procession carrying the Thiruvabharanam began the journey to Lord Ayyappa temple here from Pandalam Valiyakoickal Sree Dharma Sastha temple on Saturday.

Thiruvabharanam, the attire in gold to be adorned on the idol of Lord Ayyappa during the Makaravilakku ceremony, set off from Pandalam after witnessing “Krishnaparunthu” on the sky above the temple at 1.15 pm.

The three boxes containing the Thiruvabharanam was being carried on head by 12-member team headed by Kulathinal Gangadharan Pillai, who was on his 53rd pilgrimage now.

A 20-member Devaswom team headed by special officer Ajith Kumar will accompany the procession up to Sannidhanam.

Security and safety cover for the Thiruvabharanam procession will be provided by a 20-member police team of the Pathanamthitta armed battalion.

Representative of Pandalam place, Raghava Varrma, will be accompanying the Thiruvabaharanam, which belongs to the Pandalam palace, to Lord Ayyappa temple here.

Reception to procession

Traditional reception was given to the Thiruvabharanam procession on the route, including at Kulanada, Ullannur, Aranmula, Pampadimon and Cherukole before the first night halt at Ayroor Puthiyakavu Devi temple. On the second day on January 13, the procession, after leaving Ayroor Puthiyakavu temple, will be give receptions at Edappavoor, Keekozhoor, Vadasserikkara and Madamon before the noon halt at Ranni-Perunad Sree Dharma Sastha temple.

After leaving Perunad temple at 2 pm, the Thiruvabharanam procession will be given reception at Koonankara Sabari Saranashram before the second night halt at Laha Forest Inspection Bungalow. Receptions will be accorded to the Thiruvabharanam procession on the concluding day of the journey on January 14, at Plapally, Nilackal and Attathode before the noon halt at Valiyanavattom. On the concluding phase of the procession, the Thiruvabharanam will reach Saramkuthi at 5 pm where a traditional reception will be given.