Traders at Sabarimala threaten shutdown over TDB’s sealing drive

There are 169 shops at Sannidhanam and if the traders shut down the shops lakhs of pilgrims will be  affected.

Published: 13th January 2019 01:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2019 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), already faced with a steep decline in revenue, has suffered another setback as the traders here threatened an indefinite shutdown if the authorities refuse to accept their demand for reducing the auction rate. 

The Devaswom officers, who tried to seal a hotel that failed to pay the second instalment of the auction amount, retreated as the traders threatened to close all shops at Sannidhanam. 

According to the TDB, Vijayan Pillai of Perunad, who runs a hotel at Malikappuram, had entered into a contract accepting to pay `1.02 crore to the board. However, he defaulted the payment of the second instalment. On Friday, Devaswom special officers served him a notice informing that the hotel will be sealed if he failed to pay the amount by Friday evening. 

However, the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi Sabarimala unit committee threatened to shut down all shops if the authorities continued with the sealing drive. Most of the traders have not paid the second instalment as they claim they have suffered huge loss due to the drop in pilgrims’ arrival.
“When we entered into the contract the situation was different. The income of the TDB itself dipped to half the revenue of the previous year. The shops near the Nadappanthal and places where pilgrims rest were auctioned for a higher rate. 

“But they changed the entire queue system. The places where pilgrims rest have also been changed. If they refuse to give us some relief, we will shut the shops and return,” said KVVES unit President G Anil.
 

